Additional omicron variant case reported in Southeast Nebraska

One new case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was reported Friday in Southeast Nebraska.

Public Health Solutions, the health department that covers Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, said the person tested positive earlier this week.

The health district said the positive case is not related to the omicron variant cluster detected earlier this month and is likely the result of international travel.

The person's symptoms are reported to be mild, and interviews with the person indicate there is no danger of widespread exposure to the community.

Also Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported one more COVID-19 death.

The person who died was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. There have now been 344 deaths in the county linked to the virus.

There are 129 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, 90 from Lancaster County (six on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (17 on ventilators).

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.