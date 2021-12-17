 Skip to main content
Additional omicron variant case reported in Southeast Nebraska
Additional omicron variant case reported in Southeast Nebraska

One new case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was reported Friday in Southeast Nebraska.

Public Health Solutions, the health department that covers Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, said the person tested positive earlier this week.

The health district said the positive case is not related to the omicron variant cluster detected earlier this month and is likely the result of international travel.

The person's symptoms are reported to be mild, and interviews with the person indicate there is no danger of widespread exposure to the community.

Also Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported one more COVID-19 death.

The person who died was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. There have now been 344 deaths in the county linked to the virus.

There are 129 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, 90 from Lancaster County (six on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (17 on ventilators).

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

