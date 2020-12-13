A shot in the arm: Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Nebraska

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Can you get COVID-19 from the vaccine?

No. Because the vaccine does not use live or inactivated coronavirus, there is no way to contract the disease from the shot. You likely will, however, develop antibodies, which could show up positive on a COVID-19 antibody test.

Can you still get the disease even if you are vaccinated?

Data so far shows that a few people who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines still got COVID-19 infections, although almost all of them had mild or moderate infections. However, only people who got the vaccine who showed symptoms of active infection were tested, and it's unclear whether people who get the vaccine can have asymptomatic infections and be contagious to other people.

When I’m finally vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask?

The Centers for Disease Control still recommends wearing a mask, largely because it's unknown whether you can still spread COVID-19 to others even if you have no symptoms of the disease.

If I already had COVID-19, do I need the vaccine?

Health officials recommend the vaccine even for people who have had COVID-19. That's because it's believed that natural immunity lasts only a few months.