'A really miraculous story': 94-year-old Beatrice man defies virus odds

Zimmerman, of Beatrice, had barely been at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams for 10 weeks when it was locked down in mid-March because of the virus.

About three weeks later, he was on his way to Lincoln and a bed at St. Elizabeth, Jurgens said. His son-in-law's mother Ina Jurgens, also a Gold Crest resident, was taken to St. Elizabeth after testing positive at the same time.

In all, at least 18 Gold Crest residents and six staff members have contracted the illness, and three residents have died.

Until his release from the hospital Wednesday, Zimmerman's family saw him last through the window of the retirement center the day he was taken to Lincoln.

"I thought that was 'goodbye goodbye,'" Jurgens said.

About nine days ago, Zimmerman had one of his worst days. He became despondent. His oxygen needs rose. Clinically, he looked like the end was probably near, Hansen said. That's when his daughter, Betty Johnson, of Hickman, started writing an obituary for the World War II Army veteran.

A couple of days later, Hansen called Jurgens and told her: "We've got a new man today." He was awake, asking questions and thanking his doctor.