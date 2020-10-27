 Skip to main content
93 new cases reported as Lancaster County surpasses 9,000 overall
Lancaster County confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as the county surpassed 9,000 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday and the local pandemic death toll remained at 43.

With the new cases, the pandemic total reached 9,072 including 3,964 documented recoveries, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's data dashboard.

Entering Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 62 COVID-19 patients, including 37 county residents and seven who needed ventilators.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

