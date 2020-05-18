90 new cases, sixth death reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A sixth Lancaster County resident has died after contracting the coronavirus, local health officials reported, as the county's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 90 on Monday.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the resident died after being hospitalized for more than a week because of COVID-19, and like the other deaths in the county, this person also had an underlying health condition.

Though the numbers are still quite small, the county's death rate — 1.9 deaths per 100,000 residents — remains lower than the state rate of 6.6 deaths per 100,000 residents, Lopez said.

Five of the six deaths have been reported this month, including three in three days last week.

Overall, the county has 889 cases of COVID-19, and, to date, 120 people have fully recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

The 90-case increase reported marks the largest single-day increase in new cases for Lancaster County, but Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pointed out that private labs had a backlog of samples to test at the end of last week.