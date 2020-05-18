You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
90 new cases, sixth death reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

90 new cases, sixth death reported in Lancaster County

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

A sixth Lancaster County resident has died after contracting the coronavirus, local health officials reported, as the county's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 90 on Monday.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the resident died after being hospitalized for more than a week because of COVID-19, and like the other deaths in the county, this person also had an underlying health condition. 

Though the numbers are still quite small, the county's death rate — 1.9 deaths per 100,000 residents — remains lower than the state rate of 6.6 deaths per 100,000 residents, Lopez said.

Health Department: Several factors affect trajectory of COVID-19 test results

Five of the six deaths have been reported this month, including three in three days last week. 

Overall, the county has 889 cases of COVID-19, and, to date, 120 people have fully recovered from the virus, according to the health department. 

The 90-case increase reported marks the largest single-day increase in new cases for Lancaster County, but Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pointed out that private labs had a backlog of samples to test at the end of last week. 

No new cases had been uncovered tied to the outbreak at the Smithfield plant in Crete, so the total of Lancaster County cases associated with the meatpacking plant there remained at 261. 

Bryan clears testing backlog, entering 'maintenance phase' of pandemic

Contact tracers have identified 17 cases connected to the Smithfield food-processing plant in Lincoln and 12 associated with the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, Lopez said. 

Lincoln hospitals on Monday continued to have the capacity to take on new patients with 42 COVID-19 patients in their care, including 21 from outside of Lancaster County, Lopez said. Ventilators were needed to treat 12 of the 42 patients, she said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News