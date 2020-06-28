You are the owner of this article.
9 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday in Lincoln
9 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday in Lincoln

Lancaster County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing its total to 1,697. 

The Lincoln area has recorded 12 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 251 new cases Saturday, following Friday's report of 178 new cases. Figures for Sunday were not yet available.

The largest number of new cases, representing the peak of the coronavirus in Nebraska, was reported on May 7 with 677 cases recorded.

Nebraska's total number of cases reached 18,775, with the death toll at 267.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

