You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
9 new cases reported in Lancaster County, pushing total over 200
View Comments
breaking

9 new cases reported in Lancaster County, pushing total over 200

From the Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby series
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County's total number of coronavirus cases passed 200 as nine newly confirmed cases came back Thursday. 

Details on the new cases weren't immediately available, and more information was expected at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's afternoon briefing on the local coronavirus response.

The nine COVID-19 new cases bring the total to 202 and come a day after the county added 32 cases to its total, the largest single-day increase in cases during the pandemic. 

These new cases are not unexpected, Gaylor Baird said, because testing in the county and the area continues to increase. 

So far, local health officials have identified 23 county residents who contracted the viral disease after working at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete.

Restrictions in Lincoln to be scaled back beginning May 11

Entering Thursday, Nebraska reported nearly 3,800 cases and 68 deaths, including one in Lancaster County.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has extended the local directed health measure restrictions until May 11, when the county is expected to adopt looser restrictions that 59 other counties will implement next week.

For CHI Health employees, hospital gesture is more than just a sign of appreciation

Lopez and Gaylor Baird encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to seek testing at one of the drive-thru clinics. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

A COVID birthday: Bringing the community that former cop and Lincoln para-educator served to him

On Wednesday, the daily testing capacity of the sites doubled to 300 tests. 

To get tested, take a free online assessment at Bryanhealth.com or CHIhealth.com

Testing requires a doctor's order, and anyone needing assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

State workers' union challenges Labor Department's Nelnet contract
Gateway Mall to reopen Friday in Lincoln

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News