9 new cases reported in Lancaster County, pushing total over 200

Lancaster County's total number of coronavirus cases passed 200 as nine newly confirmed cases came back Thursday.

Details on the new cases weren't immediately available, and more information was expected at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's afternoon briefing on the local coronavirus response.

The nine COVID-19 new cases bring the total to 202 and come a day after the county added 32 cases to its total, the largest single-day increase in cases during the pandemic.

These new cases are not unexpected, Gaylor Baird said, because testing in the county and the area continues to increase.

So far, local health officials have identified 23 county residents who contracted the viral disease after working at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete.

Entering Thursday, Nebraska reported nearly 3,800 cases and 68 deaths, including one in Lancaster County.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has extended the local directed health measure restrictions until May 11, when the county is expected to adopt looser restrictions that 59 other counties will implement next week.