Lancaster County records 4th COVID-19 death but 63 full recoveries so far, health officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 60 Lancaster County residents known to have contracted coronavirus have fully recovered from COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. A fourth person has died.

The 63 documented recoveries were first reported Wednesday, when the health department also added 23 new cases to its total.

Overall, the county has 688 COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said the third death associated with the viral disease was a Lincoln resident seeking care in a local emergency room. No details were available yet on the fourth death.

Just more than one-third of all cases in the county stem from the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, where 149 Lancaster County residents who work there have tested positive, along with 87 relatives or close contacts.

Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will give an update on the coronavirus response at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing Story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.