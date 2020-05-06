6 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County; national analysis identifies Lincoln as rising hotspot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County have led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city.

Lincoln stood at No. 5 in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to The New York Times.

Overall, Lancaster County has reported 445 cases, including six newly confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. More details on the local coronavirus response was expected Wednesday afternoon.

But the Times' analysis noted local coronavirus cases double about every six days.

Just since Sunday, Lancaster County has had a nearly 50% increase in cases.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday increased testing and the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have driven the rise in cases.

Investigations as of Tuesday had tied 158 Lancaster County cases to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 91 employees who live in the county, Lopez said.