6 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County; national analysis identifies Lincoln as rising hotspot
breaking top story

6 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County; national analysis identifies Lincoln as rising hotspot

Case count
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department dashboard

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County have led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city. 

Lincoln stood at No. 5 in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to The New York Times.

Overall, Lancaster County has reported 445 cases, including six newly confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. More details on the local coronavirus response was expected Wednesday afternoon.

But the Times' analysis noted local coronavirus cases double about every six days. 

Just since Sunday, Lancaster County has had a nearly 50% increase in cases.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday increased testing and the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have driven the rise in cases. 

Investigations as of Tuesday had tied 158 Lancaster County cases to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 91 employees who live in the county, Lopez said.

She has had ongoing conversations with Public Health Solutions, the health department covering Saline County, and expected to have more results Wednesday from testing done in Crete last Friday. 

City Hall: How does health department decide what info to release on new cases?

By comparison, the smaller Smithfield plant in Lincoln has nine cases connected to the plant, including six workers, she said. 

Meatpacking plant outbreaks in Nebraska have led to some of the largest per capita outbreaks in the country, according to the Times. 

In the last two weeks, Grand Island has 778 cases and registered the third highest rate per capita of new cases at 9.5 per 1,000 residents, the newspaper reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

