51 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; now over 10,000 cases in Nebraska
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 51 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the community total to 786.

Statewide, more than 400 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 10,220, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 125 deaths in the state.

Douglas County continued to have the most cases, with 2,305. Dakota County was next with 1,454 cases, and Hall County had 1,424.

Also on Saturday, officials said a third inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had been taken to the hospital for unrelated medical issues and was tested upon admission, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Saturday.

Nine staff members within the department have tested positive — the majority of cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Some have completed quarantine and returned to work.

Three inmates have tested positive in the system, all from the community work-release center in Omaha housing a total of 175 inmates and 35 staff members. After the first case emerged on May 12, the department announced that the facility was under quarantine. A second positive case was announced Friday.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

