You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
51 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; now more than 10,000 cases in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick topical

51 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; now more than 10,000 cases in Nebraska

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 51 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the community total to 786.

Statewide, more than 400 new cases were reported Saturday as the state's total rose to 10,220, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. There have been at least 125 deaths in the state.

Douglas County continued to have the most cases, with 2,305. Dakota County was next with 1,454 cases, and Hall County had 1,424.

Also Saturday, officials said a third inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had been taken to the hospital for unrelated medical issues and was tested upon admission, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Saturday.

Another department staff member — an employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary — also tested positive Saturday, bringing the total to 10 staffers within the department who have the virus. The majority are cases at the penitentiary, and some have completed quarantine and returned to work.

Second inmate at prison and second at Lancaster County jail test COVID-19 positive

Three inmates have tested positive, all from the community work-release center in Omaha housing 175 inmates and 35 staff members. After the first case emerged May 12, the department announced that the facility was under quarantine. A second positive case was announced Friday.

Supreme Court says Frakes must disclose lethal injection records
ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News