5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Five more Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19 and 76 new residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

Health Department officials identified the deceased as two men who had been hospitalized and were in their 70s and 80s, respectively, along with three people living in long-term care facilities. They were two men in their 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Their deaths raised the pandemic death toll to 158, while the total number of cases confirmed in the county to date climbed to 23,239, the department reported.

Of all confirmed cases, Health Department staff have documented 7,177 recoveries from the virus.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 106 patients, including 64 county residents and eight people who were on ventilators, the Health Department said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

