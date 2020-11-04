5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Lancaster County recorded five COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, reaching a grim milestone.

The five deaths, the most ever reported in one day in the county, brought the total to 50. That comes one day after the county passed 10,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional 181 cases, bringing the total so far to 10,242. For the week, the county is already up to 542 cases, putting it on track to set another weekly record. The weekly test positivity rate is now above 25% and the cumulative positivity rate is now at 9.7%.

Lancaster County had gone six straight days without a death, after experiencing 21 in October. With the five reported Wednesday, the county has now had more deaths in the past five weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic.

The health department said in a news release that the individuals who died were a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Four were hospitalized and one was in a nursing home.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln set a record for the second day in a row at 91. More than half of the patients, 48, are from outside Lancaster County. Seven patients are on ventilators.