5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Five more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus and 271 additional residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health Department staff identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and four residents of local long-term care facilities, the department said in a news release. The nursing home residents were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s.

The five new deaths follow Wednesday's seven coronavirus fatalities, the highest single-day death report the county has had during the pandemic.

In the first two weeks of December, Lancaster County has already eclipsed the 34 coronavirus deaths that made November the county's deadliest month of the pandemic.

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities comprise just over two of every three COVID-19 deaths this month, according to the Health Department.

To date, 115 local residents have died during the pandemic, and 19,466 cases of the virus have been confirmed, the Health Department said.

On Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 130 patients, including 81 from Lancaster County, and 16 people were on ventilators, the department said.