5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County; State reports 35 deaths

Five more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and 271 additional residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health Department staff identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and four residents of local long-term care facilities, the department said in a news release. The nursing home residents were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s.

The five new deaths follow Wednesday's seven coronavirus fatalities, the highest single-day death report the county has had during the pandemic.

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 35 deaths linked to COVID-19 across the state for a total of 1,294. The state also reported 1,850 new cases for a total of 145,774.

Active hospilizations in Nebraska took a noticeable dip with 779 as of Thursday. That's down from 891 on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the first two weeks of December, Lancaster County has already eclipsed the 34 coronavirus deaths that made November the county's deadliest month of the pandemic.