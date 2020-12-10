 Skip to main content
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County; State reports 35 deaths
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County; State reports 35 deaths

Five more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and 271 additional residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Health Department staff identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and four residents of local long-term care facilities, the department said in a news release. The nursing home residents were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s.

The five new deaths follow Wednesday's seven coronavirus fatalities, the highest single-day death report the county has had during the pandemic.

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 35 deaths linked to COVID-19 across the state for a total of 1,294. The state also reported 1,850 new cases for a total of 145,774. 

Active hospilizations in Nebraska took a noticeable dip with 779 as of Thursday. That's down from 891 on Wednesday.

Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths

In the first two weeks of December, Lancaster County has already eclipsed the 34 coronavirus deaths that made November the county's deadliest month of the pandemic. 

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities comprise just over two of every three COVID-19 deaths this month, according to the Health Department.

To date, 115 local residents have died during the pandemic, and 19,466 cases of the virus have been confirmed, the Health Department said.

Patient care at Bryan a test of resiliency as number of deaths spike

On Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 130 patients, including 81 from Lancaster County, and 16 people were on ventilators, the department said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide a news briefing on the local coronavirus response on Friday.

Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln location
Continuing unemployment claims rise for first time in months in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

