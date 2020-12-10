5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County; State reports 35 deaths

Five more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and 271 additional residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Health Department staff identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and four residents of local long-term care facilities, the department said in a news release. The nursing home residents were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s.
The five new deaths follow Wednesday's seven coronavirus fatalities, the highest single-day death report the county has had during the pandemic.
Also on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 35 deaths linked to COVID-19 across the state for a total of 1,294. The state also reported 1,850 new cases for a total of 145,774.
Active hospilizations in Nebraska took a noticeable dip with 779 as of Thursday. That's down from 891 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
In the first two weeks of December, Lancaster County has already eclipsed the 34 coronavirus deaths that made November the county's deadliest month of the pandemic.
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities comprise just over two of every three COVID-19 deaths this month, according to the Health Department.
To date, 115 local residents have died during the pandemic, and 19,466 cases of the virus have been confirmed, the Health Department said.
On Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 130 patients, including 81 from Lancaster County, and 16 people were on ventilators, the department said.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide a news briefing on the local coronavirus response on Friday.
PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.