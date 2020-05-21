49 new cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported.

Overall, Lancaster County has recorded 967 cases and seven deaths during the pandemic. To date, 134 people have fully recovered from coronavirus.

Local health department contact tracers identified seven more Lancaster County cases connected to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, for a total of 292, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

They also have identified five more cases tied to an outbreak at the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, bringing the total there to 20, she said.

The number of cases tied to Smithfield's Lincoln plant remained at 20.

Lincoln hospitals continued to have capacity to treat new COVID-19 patients and had a total of 40 in their care Thursday, she said. Twenty-four of those patients are from Lancaster County, and 12 needed ventilators.

