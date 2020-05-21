You are the owner of this article.
49 new cases reported in Lancaster County
49 new cases reported in Lancaster County

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Lancaster County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported. 

Overall, Lancaster County has recorded 967 cases and seven deaths during the pandemic. To date, 134 people have fully recovered from coronavirus.

City highlights work of Lincoln businesses, manufacturer to keep employees, patrons safe

Local health department contact tracers identified seven more Lancaster County cases connected to the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, for a total of 292, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

They also have identified five more cases tied to an outbreak at the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, bringing the total there to 20, she said. 

The number of cases tied to Smithfield's Lincoln plant remained at 20.

Lincoln hospitals continued to have capacity to treat new COVID-19 patients and had a total of 40 in their care Thursday, she said. Twenty-four of those patients are from Lancaster County, and 12 needed ventilators.

Lincoln nursing home reports 8 cases; no new cases identified in local meatpacking plants
Bryan begins treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir as part of trial
COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County include three nursing home residents

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  Margaret Reist
At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  Parker Gabriel
This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  Associated Press
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

