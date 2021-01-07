4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Four new COVID-19 deaths and 105 new cases of the virus were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday.

The deaths were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. All four had been hospitalized.

There have now been 165 coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County, and the total number of reported cases in the county is now 23,772.

The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 on Thursday was 91, and 60 of those were Lancaster County residents.

Statewide as of Wednesday there had been 172,469 cases and 1,703 deaths linked to the disease.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today