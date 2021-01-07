 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Four new COVID-19 deaths and 105 new cases of the virus were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday.

The deaths were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. All four had been hospitalized.

There have now been 165 coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County, and the total number of reported cases in the county is now 23,772.

The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 on Thursday was 91, and 60 of those were Lancaster County residents.

Statewide as of Wednesday there had been 172,469 cases and 1,703 deaths linked to the disease.

State of Nebraska to host Facebook Live session on vaccines
COVID restrictions mean Lincoln high school open houses for eighth graders will be virtual

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination rate will take 3 years to reach herd immunity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News