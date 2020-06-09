You are the owner of this article.
4 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County; state numbers slowing
4 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County; state numbers slowing

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lancaster County reported four new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday. 

The four new positive results came as testing has declined in the county, but 10% of the 456 tests returned this week have come back positive, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

Overall, the county's positive case rate has declined for three consecutive weeks, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 131 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 15,883. The number of new cases has slowed to rates seen in late April.

The statewide death toll has climbed to 191, with two deaths reported Tuesday in Douglas County.

Back in Lincoln, fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 28 patients being treated in local hospitals. That's down from the May 12 high of 47. 

About a third of the 1,376 coronavirus cases in Lancaster County stem from outbreaks at food processing plants, Lopez said. 

The largest contributor to the county's caseload, the outbreak at Smithfield's meatpacking plant in Crete, appears to have stabilized, Lopez said. 

