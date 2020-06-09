4 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County; state numbers slowing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported four new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday.

The four new positive results came as testing has declined in the county, but 10% of the 456 tests returned this week have come back positive, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Overall, the county's positive case rate has declined for three consecutive weeks, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 131 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 15,883. The number of new cases has slowed to rates seen in late April.

The statewide death toll has climbed to 191, with two deaths reported Tuesday in Douglas County.

Back in Lincoln, fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 28 patients being treated in local hospitals. That's down from the May 12 high of 47.

About a third of the 1,376 coronavirus cases in Lancaster County stem from outbreaks at food processing plants, Lopez said.