4 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County; Smithfield outbreak 'stable,' health director says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported four new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday.

The four new tests came as testing has declined in the county, but 10% of the 456 tests returned this week have come back positive, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Overall, the county's positive case rate has declined for three consecutive weeks, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 28 patients being treated in Lincoln hospitals, she said. That's down from the May 12 high of 47.

About a third of the 1,376 coronavirus cases in Lancaster County stem from outbreaks at meatpacking plants, Lopez said.

The largest contributor to the county's caseload, the outbreak at Smithfield's meatpacking plant in Crete, appears to have stabilized, Lopez said.

Lancaster County had the fourth-highest number of cases in the state Tuesday evening.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.