4 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County; Smithfield outbreak 'stable,' health director says
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lancaster County reported four new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday. 

The four new tests came as testing has declined in the county, but 10% of the 456 tests returned this week have come back positive, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

Overall, the county's positive case rate has declined for three consecutive weeks, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 28 patients being treated in Lincoln hospitals, she said. That's down from the May 12 high of 47. 

About a third of the 1,376 coronavirus cases in Lancaster County stem from outbreaks at meatpacking plants, Lopez said. 

The largest contributor to the county's caseload, the outbreak at Smithfield's meatpacking plant in Crete, appears to have stabilized, Lopez said. 

Lancaster County had the fourth-highest number of cases in the state Tuesday evening.

