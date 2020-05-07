You are the owner of this article.
4 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County
Cases by zip code

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dashboard shows the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

Lincoln added four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Thursday, bringing the community total to 466.

The city released no other details about the new cases but is expected to talk more about efforts by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to track the virus' spread during Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing at 3:30 p.m.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County has led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city.

Lincoln stood at No. 5 on Wednesday in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to the New York Times.

The county has reported only one death to date.

Gaylor Baird and interim health department Director Pat Lopez said increased testing and the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have driven the rise in cases.

As of Thursday morning, the county reported 5,154 people have been tested.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

 

