4 more COVID-19 cases put Lancaster County over 100 total

Four more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday pushed Lancaster County's total over 100 documented cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 101 positive cases of COVID-19, and details on the newly confirmed cases were expected Thursday afternoon.

Lancaster County entered Thursday with the fifth most cases in Nebraska, which reported 1,813 overall.

To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stood at 45 Wednesday night.

Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

