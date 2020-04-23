You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 more COVID-19 cases put Lancaster County over 100 total
View Comments
breaking top story

4 more COVID-19 cases put Lancaster County over 100 total

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Four more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday pushed Lancaster County's total over 100 documented cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 101 positive cases of COVID-19, and details on the newly confirmed cases were expected Thursday afternoon.

Could Crete become next virus hot spot?

Lancaster County entered Thursday with the fifth most cases in Nebraska, which reported 1,813 overall.

To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stood at 45 Wednesday night.

Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Dozens of City Mission clients are now sleeping at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln
With operating rooms largely dark, revenue down 30% for both Lincoln hospital systems

Photos: Lincoln under coronavirus threat

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News