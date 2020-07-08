You are the owner of this article.
38 new coronavirus cases detected in Lancaster County, health department says
38 new coronavirus cases detected in Lancaster County, health department says

Lancaster County confirmed 38 more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday but reported no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,947, and 714 residents have fully recovered from the virus so far, the department said.

The health department has recorded 13 deaths from COVID-19.

Douglas County reported three new deaths Wednesday, bringing its total to 100.

More than one-third of all COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska have occurred in the state’s largest county.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

