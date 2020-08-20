 Skip to main content
33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Lancaster County reported 33 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard.

The newly confirmed cases mark the most confirmed in a day so far this week, which remains on pace to be the fourth straight week of declining new cases. 

No new deaths were reported with the toll remaining at 19.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 10 with COVID-19 on Thursday including four county residents. Of the 10, only one needed a ventilator. 

Overall, Lancaster County has reported 3,553, including 1,641 documented recoveries from the virus. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez are expected to provide a coronavirus response update Friday afternoon. 

