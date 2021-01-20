31,000 sign up for vaccine in Lincoln after city's website overcomes rough start

The city's new COVID-19 vaccine registration website, which went live Wednesday morning, got off to a rough start.

The website went live at 8 a.m., and city officials said data showed that by 8:30 a.m., 100 people per second were trying to register. That led to an overload of the system, and many people who tried to use the site reported encountering errors and not being able to submit their information.

Despite the technical problems, thousands of people were able to complete their registrations. The city said in a news release that more than 31,000 people had registered by 4 p.m.

In an afternoon update, city officials said issues appeared to have been resolved.

People unable to register on the website can register via phone at 402-441-8006, but officials warned that call volume has been high and it may be difficult to get through.

Vaccine doses remain in short supply, but Lincoln residents can sign up beginning Wednesday Lancaster County still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete the initial priority group and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week, officials said. So it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations begin.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced plans for the website Tuesday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus news conference.