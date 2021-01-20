31,000 sign up for vaccine in Lincoln after city's website overcomes rough start

The city's new COVID-19 vaccine registration website, which went live Wednesday morning, got off to a rough start.
The website went live at 8 a.m., and city officials said data showed that by 8:30 a.m., 100 people per second were trying to register. That led to an overload of the system, and many people who tried to use the site reported encountering errors and not being able to submit their information.
Despite the technical problems, thousands of people were able to complete their registrations. The city said in a news release that more than 31,000 people had registered by 4 p.m.
In an afternoon update, city officials said issues appeared to have been resolved.
People unable to register on the website can register via phone at 402-441-8006, but officials warned that call volume has been high and it may be difficult to get through.
Lancaster County still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete the initial priority group and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week, officials said. So it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations begin.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced plans for the website Tuesday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus news conference.
Lopez said the site allows people to register with their name and other personal information, which the city will then use to contact them and schedule a vaccine appointment when vaccine is available.
Currently, Lincoln is still in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination program, which includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, but it hopes to move to Phase 1B by the end of the month.
City officials emphasized that appointments for vaccinations will not be made based on the order people registered on the website.
Omaha, which also debuted a new vaccine registration website this week, did a soft launch over the weekend first, during which nearly 1,900 people signed up.
Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said it took its COVID-19 dashboard offline "for maintenance and a system update."
"The data team is working to resolve issues and expects the site will be unavailable until later in the week," the department said in a news release.
It said it will continue to collect data and provide a daily update of positive cases, hospital capacity and hospitalizations, deaths and other data that's available.
The department said the vaccine portion of the dashboard is not affected and will remain operational.
PHOTOS: A DAY AT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Health Department, 5.2
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.