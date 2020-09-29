 Skip to main content
3 people in Nebraska are first to test positive for West Nile virus, HHS says
Mosquitoes

The Culex species of mosquito is the primary vector for the West Nile Virus. Nebraska on Tuesday reported its first human cases of West Nile this year.

Three people recently have tested positive for the West Nile virus according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Cases have been reported in the Lincoln and Omaha areas, as well as in the Three Rivers Health Department area, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

Dr. Tom Safranek of HHS said the three are the first human West Nile cases so far this season.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites. Mosquitoes get it by feeding on infected birds and pass it to people and animals.

HHS suggests using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and draining standing water to reduce the likelihood of West Nile.

Last year, there were 28 human cases in Nebraska and one death.

Most people with West Nile virus will have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever and headache. Those over 50 and anyone with weakened immune systems are at increased risk for a more severe infection.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

