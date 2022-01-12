3 out of every 4 cases in state are likely omicron, official says

The omicron variant now likely accounts for at least 3 of every 4 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said 73% of positive tests that have been sequenced in the state over the past two weeks have been omicron. That's up from 52% a week ago.

"It is the predominant variant in Nebraska," Donahue said.

The surge of omicron cases, which has led to record case numbers both in Lancaster County and statewide, has also led to an increase in hospitalizations.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit 649 on Wednesday. That's up 200 patients since Christmas and is the highest daily total since December 2020.

Hospitalizations in Lincoln hit 142 on Tuesday, which also was the highest number since December 2020, but that number declined to 132 on Wednesday.

Lancaster County reported one death Wednesday, a man in his 90s who was not vaccinated.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said an average of 62 new COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized daily in the state, which is up from 52 last week and 42 the week before that.