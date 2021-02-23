 Skip to main content
3 more COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Lincoln this week
3 more COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Lincoln this week

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials plan to host three vaccination clinics this week beginning Wednesday, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said. 

On Wednesday, registered residents who are 71 and older along with their spouses will be scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lopez said. 

Then later in the week, the department will hold second-dose clinics for residents 80 and older who received initial shots earlier in the month. The department has followed up with those residents to schedule appointments. 

"It's really encouraging to see so many eyes smiling as people get vaccinated," Lopez said, "and we hope high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to more members of the community." 

Almost 71,000 Lancaster County residents have received their vaccinations so far, and Health Department staff will also inoculate homeless shelter staff as well as local correctional workers as they navigate through prioritized groups of essential workers. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts last week reprioritized people of all ages with serious health conditions, removing them from Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plans. 

Lopez said Tuesday the department received warning ahead of time and has begun conferring with local providers about the effects of the change. 

"It was a concern to us because it was a large change," Lopez said, noting her department has tried to maintain flexible while meeting local needs. 

As the county moves into new age groups, the Health Department may prioritize people with serious health conditions within the group, she said.

Next week, Speedway Village will host mass vaccination clinics for the Health Department as an alternate site to the arena, which will begin hosting the state high school basketball tournaments. 

The Speedway Sports Complex field house, at 345 Speedway Circle off of West Van Dorn Street, has ample room and parking to serve as a clinic site, said Richard Thomas of Speedway Motors. 

Meanwhile, local pandemic indicators including average daily cases have leveled off, so the Health Department will keep its risk dial in the mid-yellow zone. 

The Health Department on Tuesday reported two more deaths from the virus and identified those residents as a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility. 

To date, 219 Lancaster County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 

Health officials confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases locally for a pandemic total of 27,932. 

Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday cared for 35 coronavirus patients, including 25 Lancaster County residents. None of those patients were on ventilators. 

Lancaster County continues to have the lowest case rate per capita among the five largest Nebraska counties, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

"Steps taken in Lancaster County have made a difference," Gaylor Baird said. "These efforts will continue to be important while we race against time and those variant strains of COVID-19 to vaccinate and protect more of our  community members."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

