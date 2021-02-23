3 more COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Lincoln this week

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials plan to host three vaccination clinics this week beginning Wednesday, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
On Wednesday, registered residents who are 71 and older along with their spouses will be scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lopez said.
Then later in the week, the department will hold second-dose clinics for residents 80 and older who received initial shots earlier in the month. The department has followed up with those residents to schedule appointments.
"It's really encouraging to see so many eyes smiling as people get vaccinated," Lopez said, "and we hope high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to more members of the community."
Almost 71,000 Lancaster County residents have received their vaccinations so far, and Health Department staff will also inoculate homeless shelter staff as well as local correctional workers as they navigate through prioritized groups of essential workers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts last week reprioritized people of all ages with serious health conditions, removing them from Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plans.
Lopez said Tuesday the department received warning ahead of time and has begun conferring with local providers about the effects of the change.
"It was a concern to us because it was a large change," Lopez said, noting her department has tried to maintain flexible while meeting local needs.
As the county moves into new age groups, the Health Department may prioritize people with serious health conditions within the group, she said.
Next week, Speedway Village will host mass vaccination clinics for the Health Department as an alternate site to the arena, which will begin hosting the state high school basketball tournaments.
The Speedway Sports Complex field house, at 345 Speedway Circle off of West Van Dorn Street, has ample room and parking to serve as a clinic site, said Richard Thomas of Speedway Motors.
Meanwhile, local pandemic indicators including average daily cases have leveled off, so the Health Department will keep its risk dial in the mid-yellow zone.
The Health Department on Tuesday reported two more deaths from the virus and identified those residents as a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility.
To date, 219 Lancaster County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.
Health officials confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases locally for a pandemic total of 27,932.
Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday cared for 35 coronavirus patients, including 25 Lancaster County residents. None of those patients were on ventilators.
Lancaster County continues to have the lowest case rate per capita among the five largest Nebraska counties, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
"Steps taken in Lancaster County have made a difference," Gaylor Baird said. "These efforts will continue to be important while we race against time and those variant strains of COVID-19 to vaccinate and protect more of our community members."
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Mike Hilgers at Legislature's First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
Vaccination event
Winter bicycling
Legislative hearing
Biking in snow
Snowshoeing
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.