3 more COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Lincoln this week

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials plan to host three vaccination clinics this week beginning Wednesday, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

On Wednesday, registered residents who are 71 and older along with their spouses will be scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lopez said.

Then later in the week, the department will hold second-dose clinics for residents 80 and older who received initial shots earlier in the month. The department has followed up with those residents to schedule appointments.

"It's really encouraging to see so many eyes smiling as people get vaccinated," Lopez said, "and we hope high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to more members of the community."

Almost 71,000 Lancaster County residents have received their vaccinations so far, and Health Department staff will also inoculate homeless shelter staff as well as local correctional workers as they navigate through prioritized groups of essential workers.

Gov. Pete Ricketts last week reprioritized people of all ages with serious health conditions, removing them from Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plans.