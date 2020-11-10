3 deaths, 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Three more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19 and 192 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Heath Department.

In a news release, the Health Department identified the deceased as a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s. All three were hospitalized.

The new deaths raised the local toll to 54, and to date, the county has confirmed 11,513 coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

Health officials have documented 4,460 recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 121 hospital patients including 74 patients who came from outside Lancaster County, according to the Health Department.

Tuesday's hospitalizations marked a new local record.

Health Department officials continue to encourage people to limit their trips outside the home, telework if possible and wear masks around people not from their household.

