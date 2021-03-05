28 nonprofits receive grants from COVID-19 Fund

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has announced that $277,000 from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was awarded to 28 nonprofit organizations serving those affected by the pandemic.
Since the fund was launched March 20, 2020, more than $1.2 million has been awarded to 66 local nonprofits. The grants have been a coordinated response to help support the basic needs of vulnerable and newly vulnerable Lincoln residents, including access to food, housing, medical information, child care and other support.
“This fund has made a real difference for many Lincoln individuals and families over the past year,” said Gaylor Baird. “Thank you to all those who contributed to the fund to help friends, neighbors and co-workers impacted by the pandemic. Lincoln residents and businesses again have demonstrated that we live in a compassionate community where we take care of each other.”
The latest round of grant recipients are:
• Arc of Lincoln
• Asian Community & Cultural Center
• Barnabas Community
• Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County
• Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska
• CEDARS Youth Services
• Center for Legal Immigration Assistance
• Center for People in Need
• Civic Nebraska
• Community Action Partnership
• Down Syndrome Association for Families
• Educare Lincoln
• El Centro de las Americas
• Family Service Lincoln
• Food Fort
• Fresh Start
• HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults
• Lincoln Council, Society of St. Vincent de Paul
• Lincoln Literacy
• Malone Center
• Mourning Hope Grief Center
• Mystic Rhoads Productions Inc.
• Open Shelf Community Initiatives
• St. Monica's Home
• Tabitha Inc.
• United Way for Lancaster Community Response
• Volunteer Lawyers Project (Nebraska Lawyers Foundation)
"Grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund have impacted hundreds of children, families and individuals in our city the past year,” said Barbara Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) president. "So many caring donors in our community have contributed. Thank you, Lincoln. These donations have truly been gifts of love.”
Grant recipients were identified by a committee that includes representatives of the City of Lincoln, LCF, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), Community Health Endowment and other philanthropic and business partners.
The committee was chaired by Bryan Seck, director of workforce development for LPED. Meagan Liesveld, executive director of the United Way, served as vice chair.
The committee also recommended a $50,000 grant to the Lincoln Prevention Assistance Common (LPAC) Fund. LPAC is a partnership among LCF, the Lincoln Urban Development Department and the UNL Center for Children, Families and the Law to distribute housing and utility assistance to Lincoln residents in need due to the impacts of COVID-19. Future contributions to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will be directed to LPAC.
More information on the City's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.