28 nonprofits receive grants from COVID-19 Fund

"Grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund have impacted hundreds of children, families and individuals in our city the past year,” said Barbara Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) president. "So many caring donors in our community have contributed. Thank you, Lincoln. These donations have truly been gifts of love.”

Grant recipients were identified by a committee that includes representatives of the City of Lincoln, LCF, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), Community Health Endowment and other philanthropic and business partners.

The committee was chaired by Bryan Seck, director of workforce development for LPED. Meagan Liesveld, executive director of the United Way, served as vice chair.

The committee also recommended a $50,000 grant to the Lincoln Prevention Assistance Common (LPAC) Fund. LPAC is a partnership among LCF, the Lincoln Urban Development Department and the UNL Center for Children, Families and the Law to distribute housing and utility assistance to Lincoln residents in need due to the impacts of COVID-19. Future contributions to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will be directed to LPAC.

More information on the City's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

