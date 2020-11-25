260 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

Lancaster County confirmed 260 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases raised the pandemic total to 15,321, while the local death toll remained at 73.

To date, the Health Department has documented 5,060 recoveries from the virus.

The number of hospitalizations dipped slightly from Tuesday to Wednesday, which saw 157 patients in Lincoln hospitals including 79 Lancaster County residents and 14 patients on ventilators.

Wednesday marked the first day of new local coronavirus restrictions mandating restaurants close their dining rooms at 9 p.m. and bars allowing only takeout alcohol sales among other restrictions.

