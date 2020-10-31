 Skip to main content
247 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lancaster County
247 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lancaster County

Lancaster County broke its daily record with 247 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new record raised the community total to 9,660, while the number of deaths in the community remained at 45.

The total number of cases confirmed for the week ending Saturday was 840, which is a pandemic high and up significantly from 741 the week prior. And more cases could still be retroactively added to the weekly total when the county reports its cases Sunday.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 18.7%, which is also a pandemic high and up from 13.4% the week prior.

The state's total number of cases was 69,645 as of Friday night. There have been 646 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state recorded 168 COVID-19 deaths in the month of October, which accounts for about 25% of the state's total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

