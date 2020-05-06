23 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County; national analysis identifies Lincoln as rising hotspot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County has led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city.

Lincoln stood at No. 5 on Wednesday in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to the New York Times.

Overall, Lancaster County has reported 462 cases, including 23 new cases Wednesday. The county has reported only one death to date.

+3 'Out of the shadows': A look inside Lincoln's leading agency in the pandemic fight Months of planning and entire careers in public health have prepared the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for what one employee called "the most defining moment of most of our lives."

But the Times analysis noted local coronavirus cases double about every six days.

Since Sunday, Lancaster County has had a nearly 50% increase in cases.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said increased testing and the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have driven the rise in cases.

Investigations have now connected 174 Lancaster County cases, or about 40% of the overall cases, to an outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 104 employees who live in the county, Lopez said.

By comparison, the smaller Smithfield plant in Lincoln has nine cases connected to the plant, including six workers, she said.