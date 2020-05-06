You are the owner of this article.
23 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County; national analysis identifies Lincoln as rising hotspot
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County has led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city. 

Lincoln stood at No. 5 on Wednesday in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to the New York Times.

Overall, Lancaster County has reported 462 cases, including 23 new cases Wednesday. The county has reported only one death to date.

But the Times analysis noted local coronavirus cases double about every six days. 

Since Sunday, Lancaster County has had a nearly 50% increase in cases.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said increased testing and the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield plant in Crete have driven the rise in cases. 

Investigations have now connected 174 Lancaster County cases, or about 40% of the overall cases, to an outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, including 104 employees who live in the county, Lopez said.

City Hall: How does health department decide what info to release on new cases?

By comparison, the smaller Smithfield plant in Lincoln has nine cases connected to the plant, including six workers, she said. 

Meatpacking plant outbreaks in Nebraska have led to some of the largest per capita outbreaks in the country, according to the Times. 

In the last two weeks, Grand Island has 778 cases and registered the third highest rate per capita of new cases at 9.5 per 1,000 residents, the newspaper reported.

Outbreaks will remain a risk through the life of the pandemic until there's a vaccine for COVID-19, which could take more than a year, the mayor and health officials have said. 

For now, the ability of contact tracers in the local health department to isolate people infected in the outbreak and identify and quarantine the people they've been in contact with will prove paramount in the effort to keep it contained and not spread further into the community, Gaylor Baird said. 

Visitor restrictions early in the pandemic and adequate supplies of protective equipment for staff have helped prevent outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the county to date, Lopez said.

"We've been very fortunate, but it's something that we continue to monitor very closely and are very watchful about," Lopez said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

