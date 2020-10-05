 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 new deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

2 new deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday. 

Both of the residents who died were men who were hospitalized. One was in his 40s and the other in his 70s, according to a Health Department news release.

The new deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 26.

Overall, the county confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases Monday, raising the total cases since the pandemic to 6,925. 

Nebraska surpasses 500 total coronavirus deaths; Lancaster County reports 46 new cases

Last week, Lancaster County recorded its second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 606 cases confirmed. 

Health Department officials said community spread of the virus remains alarmingly high. 

Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council Monday that her staff have identified 219 cases tied to all K-12 schools in the county and 929 cases with the county's higher education institutions. 

Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience

These cases have not been linked to spread of the virus in the classroom, she said. Rather, they're associated with after-school social gatherings. 

Still, the concern for health departments is poor social distancing practices among older adults as Lopez's staff has noticed a rise in new cases across age groups, she said. 

Lincoln health director offers guidelines for celebrating Halloween safely

Many of these cases are among families, and surprisingly, at social gatherings of 10 or fewer, she said.

To date, Health Department staff have documented recoveries among 40% of the people known to have contracted the virus, Lopez said. 

Hospitalizations remained high on Monday with 61 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospital care. That includes 36 county residents and 11 who needed ventilators. 

‘A little bit of normalcy’ — Pandemic didn’t stop ‘Backyard Farmer’ from helping your garden grow

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump surprises crowd with drive-by outside Walter Reed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News