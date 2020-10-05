2 new deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

Both of the residents who died were men who were hospitalized. One was in his 40s and the other in his 70s, according to a Health Department news release.

The new deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 26.

Overall, the county confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases Monday, raising the total cases since the pandemic to 6,925.

Last week, Lancaster County recorded its second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 606 cases confirmed.

Health Department officials said community spread of the virus remains alarmingly high.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council Monday that her staff have identified 219 cases tied to all K-12 schools in the county and 929 cases with the county's higher education institutions.

These cases have not been linked to spread of the virus in the classroom, she said. Rather, they're associated with after-school social gatherings.