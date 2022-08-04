2 more monkeypox cases reported in Lancaster County

Two more presumed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Thursday that testing is being performed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the cases, and it is investigating potential close contacts and will notify those who may have been exposed to the disease.

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. It is mainly spread through close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, but it can also be spread by contact with fabrics, objects or surfaces that have been used by someone who has the virus and by contact with respiratory secretions through face-to-face contact, like kissing.

The Health Department did not provide any other details on the cases, which are the second and third reported in Lancaster County. There have now been a dozen monkeypox cases reported in Nebraska, according to the CDC.

On Thursday, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. There have now been more than 6,600 cases diagnosed nationwide.

Although the risk to the general public remains low, the Health Department said it’s important for anyone who has an unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms to contact their health care provider to be evaluated.