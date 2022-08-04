 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

2 more monkeypox cases reported in Lancaster County

  • Updated
  • 0

Two more presumed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Thursday that testing is being performed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the cases, and it is investigating potential close contacts and will notify those who may have been exposed to the disease.

Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
Lancaster County reports first case of monkeypox

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. It is mainly spread through close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, but it can also be spread by contact with fabrics, objects or surfaces that have been used by someone who has the virus and by contact with respiratory secretions through face-to-face contact, like kissing.

The Health Department did not provide any other details on the cases, which are the second and third reported in Lancaster County. There have now been a dozen monkeypox cases reported in Nebraska, according to the CDC.

People are also reading…

On Thursday, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. There have now been more than 6,600 cases diagnosed nationwide.

Although the risk to the general public remains low, the Health Department said it’s important for anyone who has an unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms to contact their health care provider to be evaluated.

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

"Stray" cat video game benefits real shelter cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News