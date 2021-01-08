 Skip to main content
2 more Lancaster County residents die of COVID-19
Two more Lancaster County residents died of coronavirus and 201 residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release Friday.

Health officials identified the deceased as a woman in her 80s in an assisted living facility and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized, the release said.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 167. With the new cases, Lancaster County has now confirmed 23,973 coronavirus cases.

Friday's case reporting includes a small number of cases from Thursday that were not reported timely, the release said.

Health Department staff have confirmed another 150 recoveries from coronavirus for a total of 7,821.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 93 patients on Friday including 58 from Lancaster County and eight who were on ventilators.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

