2 more dead of COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Two more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19 and 144 more residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday. 

The Health Department identified the deceased as a man and woman in their 80s who were both hospitalized.

With their deaths, the total local pandemic death toll in Lancaster County rose to 177. 

Lancaster County has now confirmed 24,705 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and documented 8,326 recoveries, the department said in a news release.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 101 coronavirus patients Wednesday, including 68 from Lancaster County and four who were on ventilators. 

The county's COVID-19 risk dial remains in the severe, red zone, and the Health Department officials concerned because rising case counts, a high infection rate and elevated hospitalization totals decided to extend the current pandemic restrictions by two weeks, until Jan. 29.

