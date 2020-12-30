2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday said both people who died were in their 60s. One was a man who was hospitalized, and the other was a woman who was in hospice care.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 152, 73 of which have occurred this month.

The health department reported 225 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since Dec. 13.

The test positivity rate has also risen significantly this week, with 32.6% of all COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the county this week, up from 25.6% last week.

There were 102 COVIID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln on Wednesday, one more than on Tuesday. Of those, 63 are Lancaster County residents, five more than on Tuesday.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during her weekly COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday that increasing hospitalizations and the continued high test positivity rate were two factors that were key in keeping the county's risk dial in the red.

