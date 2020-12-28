 Skip to main content
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln on Monday
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln on Monday

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the county passed 22,000 total cases.

The department said in a news release that a woman in her 90s died in a long-term care facility and a man in his 50s died in a hospital. That brought the total deaths from the disease in the county to 148, 69 of whom have died this month so far.

The department also reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total so far to 22,083.

The percentage of people testing positive for the disease has declined slightly this week to 25.8%, down from 27.3% last week.

The Health Department reported 94 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday, one more than on Wednesday, which is the last day it reported hospital numbers. However, the number is down from 103 a week ago.

