2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Two more Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the local pandemic death toll to 39, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The residents were a woman in her 80s and man in his 70s, who both had been hospitalized.

A total of 15 Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus this month.

The county confirmed 134 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 8,339 since the pandemic began, including 3,665 documented recoveries, the Health Department reported.

One of every five COVID-19 tests returned this week have been positive, according to the department's dashboard. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 65 patients on Tuesday, including 30 county residents and seven who needed ventilators. 

Coronavirus logo 2020

