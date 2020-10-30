2 Lincolnites elected to national health care boards

Helen Crunk, executive director of Pemberly Place, and Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, both located in Lincoln, were recently elected to national boards of directors representing long-term and post-acute care providers.

Crunk was re-elected by her peers nationwide as the 2020-2021 chair of the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL). Through this role, she will also continue to serve on the American Health Care Association Board of Directors.

Through his position as president of the Affiliated State Health Care Association Executives, Boddy was elected to serve on the 2020-2021 American Health Care Association (AHCA) Board of Governors.

AHCA-NCAL is the nation’s largest association of long-term and post-acute care providers. The association advocates for quality care and services for frail, elderly and disabled Americans. AHCA-NCAL members provide essential care to approximately 1 million individuals in more than 14,000 not-for-profit and propriety facilities across the United States.

“I am proud to work alongside these extraordinary titans in our sector,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This has been our most challenging year, and their leadership is critical as they guide us through this unprecedented time.”

The Nebraska Health Care Association is the parent to a family of entities: Nebraska Nursing Facility Association, Nebraska Assisted Living Association, Nebraska Association of Home Health Agencies, Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association, Licensed Practical Nurse Association of Nebraska, Nebraska Health Care Learning Center, and Nebraska Health Care Foundation. Visit nehca.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0