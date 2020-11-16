2 deaths, 202 new cases reported in Lancaster County

Two Lancaster County women have died of coronavirus and 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Monday.
The individuals were in their 70s and 80s. One was hospitalized, and one was in a nursing home. Their deaths raised the pandemic death toll in Lincoln to 61.
Lancaster County has lost 16 residents this month due to COVID-19, Lopez said.
The new cases reported Monday follow the largest single-day reporting of new cases in Lancaster County, 408, and they raised the total to 13,077, she said.
Lancaster County remains on track for another record-high week of new cases, which has occurred four weeks in a row, Lopez said.
Lincoln hospitals cared for 136 patients on Monday, including 53 county residents, Lopez said.
The local infection rate has increased to more than 11%, and last week, about three of every 10 tests came back positive.
Coronavirus transmission among small groups as well as at large gatherings remains a concern at the Health Department, she said.
New health directives took effect Monday suspending youth sports activities for three weeks, ordering bars and restaurants to close earlier each night and postponing indoor events.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.