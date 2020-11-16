2 deaths, 202 new cases reported in Lancaster County

Two Lancaster County women have died of coronavirus and 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Monday.

The individuals were in their 70s and 80s. One was hospitalized, and one was in a nursing home. Their deaths raised the pandemic death toll in Lincoln to 61.

Lancaster County has lost 16 residents this month due to COVID-19, Lopez said.

The new cases reported Monday follow the largest single-day reporting of new cases in Lancaster County, 408, and they raised the total to 13,077, she said.

Lancaster County remains on track for another record-high week of new cases, which has occurred four weeks in a row, Lopez said.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 136 patients on Monday, including 53 county residents, Lopez said.

The local infection rate has increased to more than 11%, and last week, about three of every 10 tests came back positive.

Coronavirus transmission among small groups as well as at large gatherings remains a concern at the Health Department, she said.