2 deaths, 202 new cases reported in Lancaster County
Two Lancaster County women have died of coronavirus and 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Monday. 

The individuals were in their 70s and 80s. One was hospitalized, and one was in a nursing home. Their deaths raised the pandemic death toll in Lincoln to 61. 

Lancaster County has lost 16 residents this month due to COVID-19, Lopez said. 

The new cases reported Monday follow the largest single-day reporting of new cases in Lancaster County, 408, and they raised the total to 13,077, she said. 

Lancaster County remains on track for another record-high week of new cases, which has occurred four weeks in a row, Lopez said. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 136 patients on Monday, including 53 county residents, Lopez said.

The local infection rate has increased to more than 11%, and last week, about three of every 10 tests came back positive. 

Coronavirus transmission among small groups as well as at large gatherings remains a concern at the Health Department, she said. 

New health directives took effect Monday suspending youth sports activities for three weeks, ordering bars and restaurants to close earlier each night and postponing indoor events. 

