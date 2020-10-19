 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Local health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, a day when the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 93 new cases.

The residents were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s who both were hospitalized, according to the department. These deaths raised the county's COVID-19 death toll to 37.

To date, the county has confirmed 8,205 cases of coronavirus and documented 3,580 recoveries. 

Last week, Lancaster County recorded its second-highest weekly total of new cases at 648. The highest week thus far in the pandemic came the week ending Sept. 12 when 694 new cases were confirmed. 

One of every three cases ties back to a known case of COVID-19, with many of those relatives and household members contracting the virus from each other, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said. 

Health Department staff continue to have concern about the spread of coronavirus among groups of 10 or fewer where people aren't wearing masks, she said.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 53 COVID-19 patients, including 24 from Lancaster County and four people who needed ventilators.

"We won't have to worry about hospital beds if we do what we can to keep people from having to go to the hospital," Lopez said.

Governor to require hospitals to keep beds open for COVID patients, further restricts large gatherings
Lancaster County confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19
Downtown businesses will be allowed to have alcohol outdoors on Husker home game Saturdays

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the teen whose discovery could lead to a Covid-19 cure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News