2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Local health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, a day when the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 93 new cases.

The residents were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s who both were hospitalized, according to the department. These deaths raised the county's COVID-19 death toll to 37.

To date, the county has confirmed 8,205 cases of coronavirus and documented 3,580 recoveries.

Last week, Lancaster County recorded its second-highest weekly total of new cases at 648. The highest week thus far in the pandemic came the week ending Sept. 12 when 694 new cases were confirmed.

One of every three cases ties back to a known case of COVID-19, with many of those relatives and household members contracting the virus from each other, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Health Department staff continue to have concern about the spread of coronavirus among groups of 10 or fewer where people aren't wearing masks, she said.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 53 COVID-19 patients, including 24 from Lancaster County and four people who needed ventilators.