2,700 get COVID-19 shots at latest Lincoln clinic

Nearly 2,700 Lancaster County residents 71 and older received first-dose shots of the coronavirus vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The appointment-only clinic was also open to the spouses of residents in this priority age group.

So far, the 73,600 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered, according to the Health Department.

The department expects to receive 5,850 doses of coronavirus vaccine this week, its largest vaccine shipment to date.

Residents 80 and older who received their first doses earlier in the month will get their second shots at clinics Thursday and Friday.

One more Lancaster County resident has died of the virus, according to the Health Department.

The deceased was a man in his 70s who had been in a long-term-care facility, the department said in a news release.

His death marks the 220th in Lancaster County since the pandemic began.

Health Department staff confirmed 58 more cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, bringing its total to 27,990.