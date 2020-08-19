You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick

19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The overall case total reached 3,520, with 1,628 documented recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. 

The county's death toll remained at 19.

In the last 14 days, Lancaster County has had one-fifth the new coronavirus cases that Douglas County confirmed in the same timeframe, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

Omaha recently followed Lincoln's lead in mandating masks inside of businesses.

Cases continue to drop in Lincoln; Health Department tracking test result turnaround time
Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases
Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Anderson Cooper to MyPillow CEO: How do you sleep at night?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News