19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Lancaster County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday but no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The overall case total reached 3,520, with 1,628 documented recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard.

The county's death toll remained at 19.

In the last 14 days, Lancaster County has had one-fifth the new coronavirus cases that Douglas County confirmed in the same timeframe, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Omaha recently followed Lincoln's lead in mandating masks inside of businesses.

