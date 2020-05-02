You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
18 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

18 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lincoln

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lincoln reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 299.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not provide any details on the new cases Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln's water plant has isolated workers in RVs to ensure water production

The 18 cases Saturday brings the county to 177 new cases this week, which is more than had been recorded in the previous six weeks combined.

City officials have attributed the spike in cases to the increased availability of testing for the disease. About 1,200 people were tested in the county in the past week and more than 4,200 have been tested overall.

'A really miraculous story': 94-year-old Beatrice man defies virus odds
Gateway Mall reopens with 24 stores, restaurants and a couple of hundred shoppers

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News