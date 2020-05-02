18 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lincoln; one death reported in Dakota County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dakota County on Saturday reported its second death from COVID-19, and the person is believed to have been a worker at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City.

The Dakota County Health Department provided no information on the individual, but a source in South Sioux City told the Sioux City Journal on Saturday that the deceased was a woman in her 50s or 60s who worked at the Tyson plant. She suffered breathing problems due to the virus and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at a Sioux City hospital Friday night.

Ahmad Mohammad, the imam of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, said in a statement Saturday that the woman's funeral was underway, and that he expects it won't be the last death of a worker at the plant.

"Sadly and unfortunately, I do expect many more deaths of Muslim Somali employees of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota City in the coming days, because many of these Somali employees of this plant tested positive to COVID-19 and they are sick and are staying home," he wrote.

The Dakota County Health Department reported an additional 30 cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the county's virus tally to 972, second only to Hall County.

Lincoln reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 299.