17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

City officials reported 17 more COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release that the new cases brought the county's total to 624 on Monday morning, up from 607 on Sunday.

Officials did not release any information about the additional cases.

The increase comes as local pandemic-related restrictions start to ease. Beauty salons, massage providers and tattoo parlors are allowed to reopen on Monday, and restaurants can reopen their dining rooms with reduced capacity.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

