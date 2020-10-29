 Skip to main content
166 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lancaster County
Lancaster County health officials have confirmed 166 new coronavirus cases but no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The new cases raised the pandemic total to 9,330, while the death toll remained at 45. 

City Hall: Lincoln's recall effort rare locally, part of pandemic trend

To date, the Health Department has documented 4,024 recoveries from the virus. 

Entering Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 71 patients, including 42 county residents and 10 patients who needed ventilators, the department said in a news release.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide an update on the local coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

