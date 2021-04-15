16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Lancaster County clinics

Lancaster County has now officially opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anybody 16 and older.

Lincoln Public Schools sent an email to parents Thursday informing them that 16- and 17-year-olds can now get vaccinated through a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department clinic.

The email said appointments are available for Friday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Those 16 and older have been able to get vaccinated at pharmacies in Nebraska for a couple of weeks now, but this is the first time the county has extended eligibility for those under 18.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved by the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for those 18 and older.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused while federal health officials investigate six reports of rare blood clots in women who received the vaccine, including one in Omaha who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The email from LPS also said information will be coming soon about health department vaccine clinics that will be scheduled at Lincoln high schools.