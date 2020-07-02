15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln but risk remains moderate entering holiday weekend

Lincoln health officials reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday and concluded the risk of coronavirus spread in the area remained moderate entering the Fourth of July weekend.
The county did not report any new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, and the overall local death toll remained at 13, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Local hospitals cared for 13 patients on Thursday, including eight Lancaster County residents, interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
New coronavirus cases continue to increase among residents 40 and younger often after they've patronized bars or attended large social gatherings, Lopez said.
Still, the health department has not seen enough concentrated cases at one particular event or business that contact tracers would consider a new cluster, she said.
The largest cluster of Lancaster County cases — the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete — has only had one new local case tied to it in the last week, Lopez said.
All 89 city park playgrounds closed during the pandemic remain on track to reopen for the holiday weekend, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encourages parents to have their children wear masks while they climb around.
"As we celebrate our nation's independence, it certainly can seem ironic that we are being called upon to limit our activity," Gaylor Baird said.
Lincoln residents can show their love of country this Fourth of July in the ways they take care to keep their distance, limit their gatherings and minimize the potential for coronavirus spread, the mayor said.
Having smaller gatherings, holding them outdoors, standing 6 feet from others and avoiding the sharing of food help assure a safe Independence Day celebration, she said.
"Because our success in preventing the spread is inextricably linked to our economic recovery and ability to send our children back to school in the fall, the steps that we take directly impact our ability to increasingly enjoy our independence and freedom in the coming weeks and months," she said.
