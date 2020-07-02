15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln but risk remains moderate entering holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln health officials reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday and concluded the risk of coronavirus spread in the area remained moderate entering the Fourth of July weekend.

The county did not report any new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, and the overall local death toll remained at 13, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Local hospitals cared for 13 patients on Thursday, including eight Lancaster County residents, interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

New coronavirus cases continue to increase among residents 40 and younger often after they've patronized bars or attended large social gatherings, Lopez said.

Still, the health department has not seen enough concentrated cases at one particular event or business that contact tracers would consider a new cluster, she said.

The largest cluster of Lancaster County cases — the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete — has only had one new local case tied to it in the last week, Lopez said.